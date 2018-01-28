WWE Royal Rumble: 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

We go to the ring for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match and JoJo goes over the rules. JoJo then introduces Maria Menounos, the guest ring announcer. Maria introduces Stephanie McMahon, who comes out as the guest commentator to join Cole and Graves. Maria introduces RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and then SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. They take seats at ringside to watch the match. Sasha Banks is out first for the match. Becky Lynch is out as the second entrant.

They lock up and go at it. Becky takes control first. Becky avoids a Backstabber early on. Becky with a pair of deep arm drags before keeping Banks grounded by the arm. Banks goes for the Banks Statement but can't get it. Becky also goes for the Disarm Her. They both go down as the music hits and out comes Sarah Logan. Logan goes after Becky first and then drops Sasha. Becky fights back but Logan clotheslines her. Logan tries to dump Becky but Sasha makes the save. Logan drops Sasha into a big headbutt and she goes down. Becky fights Logan while Logan is on the apron but Logan saves herself and fights in to stomp away in the corner. The timer counts down and the next woman out is Mandy Rose.

Mandy and Sasha go at it. Logan tries to dump Becky. Mandy drops Sasha and shows off some for a pop. Mandy tries to dump Sasha now but she hangs on. The music hits and the next woman out is WWE Hall of Famer Lita for a Lita hits the ring and faces off with Becky and Sasha. Lita gets the upperhand and then drops Logan. Rose attacks Lita from behind. Rose and Lita tangle. Lita ends up eliminating Rose. The next woman out is Kairi sane from NXT. Sane goes at it with Logan and then Lita. Sane takes out Lita, Logan and Banks again. Sane goes to the top and hits her big elbow drop on Banks. Sane drops Becky next. The next woman out is Tamina Snuka.

Tamina unloads until Lita drops her with a DDT. Lita with a Twist of Fate to Banks, then Becky. Lita goes to the top and hits a Litasault on Banks and Becky at the same time. Fans chant "you still got it" as Lita tells Tamina to bring it. Lita eliminates Tamina. Becky comes right over and eliminates Lita to some boos. Sane tries to dump Becky. Dana Brooke is out next. She hits the ring and Becky tries to dump her. Dana rams Sane back to the corner and works her over. Dana pushes Sane from the top and Sane is eliminated. Torrie Wilson is out next for her WWE return. Torrie hits the ring and drops Dana, then hits Sasha in the corner. Torrie dropkicks Becky. Logan dropkicks Becky. The WWE Network goes out and comes back with Sonya Deville in the ring. Apparently Torrie eliminated Dana. Deville works over Logan and then Torrie. Deville eliminates Torrie to some boos. Liv Morgan is out next. She and Logan try to dump Sasha. Becky takes Logan to the corner. The next person out is Molly Holly at #12 for her return.

Molly ends up eliminating Logan after entering the ring. Banks and Molly go at it now. Holly goes to the top and takes out Banks as fans chant "you still got it" at her. Deville drops her. Liv and Deville go at it now. Becky joins in and hits a Bexploder to Sonya. Out next comes Lana at #13. Fans chant "Rusev Day" as Lana enters the ring. Deville and Liv stomp her down. Lana ends up getting fired up and unloading on both but they double team her. The next woman out is Michelle McCool for her WWE return. Fans chant for The Undertaker as McCool unloads. McCool eliminates Deville and then Liv.

McCool also eliminates Holly and Lana. Ruby Riott is out next. McCool tries to dump her but she hangs on. Ruby drops McCool and comes back in but Sasha kicks her and tries to dump her. She hangs on and fights back in. Becky and Ruby go at it now. McCool tries to dump Sasha but she hangs on. The next woman out is Vickie Guerrero for her return, yelling "excuse me!" to everyone. Vickie yells at the others as they turn their attention to her. Fans chant for WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. Vickie tries to run away from the ring but they stop her and eliminate her. The next woman out is Carmella with her Money In the Bank briefcase.

Carmella and Vickie have words at ringside. Vickie snatches the briefcase and hits Carmella in the back, knocking her down. Carmella is laid out. Sasha and McCool go at it while Becky and Ruby go at it. The next woman out is Natalya. Natalya decks Carmella on her way into the ring but Carmella drops Natalya off the apron. Carmella enters the ring and drops McCool, then Sasha, then goes at it with Becky. Carmella with a big kick to Ruby's face. Carmella works over Becky in the corner now. Kelly Kelly is out next at #19 for her WWE return. Natalya tries to toss Kelly tut she hangs on. Kelly hits Natalya and then McCool drops Natalya. Kelly and McCool go at it now. Natalya eliminates McCool. Natalya and Carmella double team Banks now. Naomi is the next woman out. Naomi hits the ring and unloads on all the others.

Becky delivers suplexes to several opponents. Ruby dumps Becky but she hangs on. Ruby eliminates Becky. The next woman out is WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline Moore for her return. She hits the ring and goes to work on several others. Natalya and Jackie work on dumping Kelly. The next woman out is Nia Jax at #22. Nia hits the ring and runs over Carmella and Banks at the same time. Nia eliminates Jackie and then Kelly. Natalya gets dropped but she goes under the ring. Nia presses Ruby high in the air as the crowd pops. Nia launches Riott on top of the turnbuckles and then eliminates her. Naomi comes from behind and unloads with kicks. Nia launches Naomi out of the ring but she stays in the match as she lands on top of other eliminated competitors. Jax stands tall in the ring alone as NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon comes out, still selling the injuries from Takeover. Ember unloads on Jax as fans chant for NXT. Ember gets tossed from high by Jax. We see Naomi walking from the barrier to Menounos' chair. She uses her hands to make the chair roll her to the steel ring steps. Naomi re-enters the ring and goes to the top. Jax catches a crossbody and eliminates Naomi. Jax stands tall alone in the ring again. The next woman out is WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Phoenix and Jax face off in the middle of the ring as fans pop. Jax shoves her and talks trash. Beth unloads but Jax nails her in the jaw. Beth fights back and Jax headbutts her. Fans chant "this is awesome" now Beth tries to scoop Jax but can't get her. Jax drops Beth with a shot to the back. Natalya ends up running in to help Beth with Jax. They hug until they go at it and Natalya turns to eliminate Phoenix. Carmella re-joins the action now. Asuka is the next woman out. Asuka unloads on Sasha and Natalya. Carmella comes from behind but misses a kick. Asuka unloads on Carmella now. Moon returns to the ring and faces off with her former rival Asuka now. Moon ends up hitting an Eclipse on Asuka. Asuka eliminates Moon by using her injured arm. Mickie James is out next at #26.

Mickie hits the ring with offense on several different Superstars. She works on dumping Natalya now. Asuka tries to dump Mickie now. Nikki Bella is out next. Nikki hits the ring and unloads, dropping everyone including Asuka. Nikki looks out and stares at Flair as fans do the "John Cena sucks" chant to troll Nikki. Carmella stomps away on Nikki and mocks her with the Cena taunt. Nikki tries to dump Carmella but she hangs on. Nikki eliminates Carmella. Asuka takes out Nikki. Brie Bella is out at #28. Fans do the "yes!" chants as Brie unloads on Natalya, Asuka, Sasha and Mickie. The Bella Tins stands tall now. Jax returns to the apron but The Bella Twins dropkick her to the floor but she is still in the match. The Bellas double team Natalya now. The next woman out is Bayley.

Bayley hits the ring and goes at it with the others. She works on Asuka and tries to dump her. The final entrant is WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Trish attacks Natalya and then Bayley, Asuka, Sasha. Trish faces off with The Bella Twins and fights them both off. Trish fights off a double team and hits Stratusfaction on The Bellas. Trish also takes out Bayley. Trish and Mickie face off as the crowd pops now. They go at it and unload on each other. Trish eliminates Mickie by kicking her from the top. Jax floors Trish. The others beat down Jax and unload on her. Jax explodes out and sends everyone flying. The Bellas try to double team Jax from the apron with a suplex. The others come over to assist and Jax gets eliminated by a group of people. Sasha turns on Bayley and eliminates her.

Trish drops Sasha. Natalya slams Trish by her hair. Trish kips up and kicks but Natalya catches it and turns it into the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. Trish tries to dump Natalya and finally does. We're down to Sasha, Asuka, Trish and The Bella Twins. Sasha and Trish argue. Trish kicks her and taunts her. Sasha blocks Stratusfaction and eliminates Trish. Sasha turns around to Asuka in her face. Fans chant "Asuka's gonna kill you" now. They turn their attention to The Bellas but Sasha drops Asuka. They triple team Asuka now and take turns on her. The Bellas stomp away on Asuka in the corner now. Sasha gets a few shots in and talks trash, slapping Asuka. Asuka eliminates Banks.

The Bellas taunt Asuka and go to work on her. The try to dump Asuka but she hangs on and knocks them both down. Asuka with kicks to Nikki and Brie while on their knees. Asuka levels them both with big kicks to the head as fans pop. Asuka tries to dump Brie but she hangs on. Nikki comes from behind and Asuka goes down. Nikki with the TKO on Asuka. Nikki turns on Brie and eliminates her. Asuka fights Nikki off and points up at the WrestleMania banner. Asuka comes off the top rope and hits a missile dropkick. More back and forth between the two, in the ring and on the apron. Asuka applies a submission on the ropes and tries to bring Nikki down but she hangs on. Nikki ends up falling to the floor and Asuka gets the win. Asuka is going to WrestleMania 34.

Winner: Asuka

After the match, Asuka hits the corner to pose and point at the WrestleMania sign as her music hits. We go to replays. Flair and Bliss join Asuka in the ring. Asuka walks in between them and takes a look at each champion, smiling and going back & forth. Flair raises her title, Bliss raises hers. The music hits and out comes Ronda Rousey making her WWE debut in a t-shirt inspired by WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper. Menounos introduces Rousey as she hits the ring. Rousey stares down each Superstar in the ring. Rousey points up at the WrestleMania 34 banner as a "holy s--t" chant starts up. Rousey extends her hand to Asuka but Asuka slaps it after teasing a shake. Rousey smiles at her. Rousey points back at the WrestleMania sign as her music starts back up. Bliss, Asuka and Flair look at the sign, then at Rousey. Rousey leaves the ring and slaps hands with some fans at ringside. Rousey stops at the announce table and shakes hands with Stephanie. Rousey leaves the arena wit all smiles. She stops on the stage and waves at everyone, pointing to the WrestleMania sign one more time before leaving. The Royal Rumble goes off the air.

