Ronda Rousey's Contract Status With WWE Revealed, WWE On Rousey's Debut At The Royal Rumble

As noted, Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut at tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia and interrupted Rumble winner Asuka during her post-match segment with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Rousey tried to shake Asuka's hand but Asuka slapped it away. Rousey also pointed at the WrestleMania 34 sign several times but Asuka's WrestleMania opponent was never announced.

WWE and ESPN are reporting that the former UFC Champion has signed a full-time deal with WWE.

Below is WWE's full announcement on Rousey's arrival:

Ronda Rousey makes her presence felt following Women's Royal Rumble Match PHILADELPHIA — Everyone knew the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match would make history. Few knew it would involve iconic mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey. The former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion made her presence felt immediately following the 30-woman over-the-top-rope melee, walking to the ring to confront Women's Royal Rumble Match winner Asuka, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte and Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Rousey, who was wearing the jacket of her close friend and namesake, the late WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, did not say anything at first, but pointed directly to the WrestleMania sign hanging in the rafters. When she offered a handshake to Asuka, her hand was slapped away. A few words were exchanged before Rousey pointed to the sign once more, before waving goodbye to the three Superstars in the ring. Outside, she shook hands with Stephanie McMahon before exiting. Stay tuned to WWE.com for more on this developing story.