WrestlingInc.com

Alicia Fox Injury News, Why Nigel McGuinness Missed WWE NXT Takeover, WWE Royal Rumble Opening Video

By Marc Middleton | January 29, 2018

- Above is the opening video package used for the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia.

- As noted, Nigel McGuinness did not call Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" event as he was under the weather. F4Wonline.com notes that Nigel is currently recovering from the flu. Takeover was called by Mauro Ranallo and Percy Watson.

WWE Royal Rumble 2018 Results - Two Royal Rumble Matches, WWE Universal Title Triple Threat, More
See Also
WWE Royal Rumble 2018 Results - Two Royal Rumble Matches, WWE Universal Title Triple Threat, More

- As noted, Alicia Fox was pulled from the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match due to an injury. WWE reports that Fox is suffering from a broken tailbone. A new Mixed Match Challenge partner for Goldust should be revealed this week. Fox wrote the following on missing tonight's big match:

Sad but true.... still #royalrumble READY!!! However, I'm blessed to share the ring with the most #talented, #inspired, and #beautiful #women of the #WWE FOX APPROVED!!

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Royal Rumble Results

Most Popular

Back To Top