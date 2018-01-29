Alicia Fox Injury News, Why Nigel McGuinness Missed WWE NXT Takeover, WWE Royal Rumble Opening Video

- Above is the opening video package used for the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia.

- As noted, Nigel McGuinness did not call Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" event as he was under the weather. F4Wonline.com notes that Nigel is currently recovering from the flu. Takeover was called by Mauro Ranallo and Percy Watson.

- As noted, Alicia Fox was pulled from the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match due to an injury. WWE reports that Fox is suffering from a broken tailbone. A new Mixed Match Challenge partner for Goldust should be revealed this week. Fox wrote the following on missing tonight's big match:

Sad but true.... still #royalrumble READY!!! However, I'm blessed to share the ring with the most #talented, #inspired, and #beautiful #women of the #WWE FOX APPROVED!!