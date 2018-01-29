WrestlingInc.com

Ronda Rousey WWE Photoshoot Video, Rey Mysterio On His Rumble Return (Video), Sheamus On Title Win

By Marc Middleton | January 29, 2018

- Above is video of Rey Mysterio talking to Cathy Kelley after his return in the 30-man Royal Rumble match on Sunday. Rey says it was awesome to hear the WWE Universe react to his return and he's truly blessed to come back and realize that the fans and WWE family hasn't forgot about him.

- Below is video from Ronda Rousey's first official photoshoot with WWE. As noted, the former UFC Champion has reportedly signed a full-time deal with WWE.

- Sheamus tweeted the following after he and Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions at the Royal Rumble. As noted, The Bar are now four-time RAW Tag Team Champions.

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

