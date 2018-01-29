Funny Photo Of Triple H Sneaking A Pic Of Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey spoke with members of the media following tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Rousey made a surprise appearance at tonight's pay-per-view after Asuka won the women's Rumble match, which closed the show. Rousey indicated that she will be heading to WrestleMania, although it was not clear who she would be facing.

Apparently Rousey must have been really busy tonight, as Triple H had to sneak a photo of the former UFC Bantamweight Champion, as seen below:

When you're Triple H, and you REALLY want to get another photo of Ronda Rousey. pic.twitter.com/DxtvgsLNyY — ???arry (@Zaboman) January 29, 2018

H IDEO contributed to this article.