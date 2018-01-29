Adam Cole On The Undisputed Era In All Of WWE (Video), Mandy Rose On Her Rumble History, Bob Holly

- Above is video of Cathy Kelley talking to Adam Cole with WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish after Cole's surprise Royal Rumble appearance on Sunday. Cole says he could tell us that this was a once-in-a-lifetime moment or that this was his dreams coming true but the reality is that this was to be expected because he's Adam Cole and he's dominated everywhere he goes around the world. The Undisputed Era has said they're here to shock the system but that's not just NXT, that goes for RAW and SmackDown as well, all of WWE. Cole says they are here to make a statement. Fish and O'Reilly give props to Cole for the appearance and they walk off to end the interview.

- Former WWE Tag Team Champion Bob "Hardcore" Holly turns 55 years old today.

- Mandy Rose tweeted the following on being the first elimination in the first women's Royal Rumble match last night. The Absolution member was eliminated by WWE Hall of Famer Lita.