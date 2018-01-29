News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Royal Rumble Fallout, Ronda Rousey Appearing?, John Cena, The Miz, More

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia with the fallout from Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

No word yet on if Ronda Rousey will be appearing but she is being teased to make her RAW debut. John Cena is being advertised for tonight's RAW but WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not listed. No matches have been announced for tonight's RAW but we will keep you updated.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's post-Rumble RAW:

* Will Raw get "Rowdy"?

* Can The Miz carry the Intercontinental Title all the way to WrestleMania?

* How will Seth Rollins respond to last night's defeat?

* What havoc will Braun Strowman wreak?

Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm EST tonight.