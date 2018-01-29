WrestlingInc.com

Bobby Roode - Ric Flair Video, WWE Names Best Moments From The Women's Royal Rumble, Titus O'Neil

By Marc Middleton | January 29, 2018

- WWE posted this video of Mixed Match Challenge partners, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode, backstage at the Royal Rumble with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Charlotte has been trying to get Roode to improve his "Wooo!'s" leading up to their Week 6 match with Nia Jax and Apollo Crews, and this time she calls on The Master of The Wooo! to help. Flair also gives Roode props as US Champion.

- WWE named the top 5 best moments from the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match after last night's pay-per-view. The list looks like this:

5. The return of women from WWE's illustrious past

4. Naomi's huge save

3. Sasha Banks' incredible performance

2. Asuka's history-making victory

1. Ronda Rousey's shocking appearance

- Titus O'Neil gave the Keynote Speech at the NHL All Star Weekend "Principals of Declaration" Summit in Tampa this weekend. He tweeted this photo from the National Hockey League event and the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates:

