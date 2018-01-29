Women's Royal Rumble Match Stats, The New Day Predicts 2019 Rumble Winner (Video), Goldust - MMC

- Above is video of Cathy Kelley backstage with The New Day's Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E after Sunday's Royal Rumble match. Woods comments on how Kofi winning the Rumble has been his most anticipated moment for years. They give Kofi props for his latest big Rumble save, which was assisted by Big E, Woods and a plate of pancakes. Kofi says the spot was incredible but he would not have been able to pull it off without the muscle of The New Day. Woods goes on to predict Kofi's Rumble match win in 2019. They also give props to Cathy and joke around with her to end the promo.

- WWE reports that the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match went just under one hour at 58 minutes and 57 seconds. Winner Asuka worked the match for 19 minutes and 41 seconds. Sasha Banks had the longest outing at 54 minutes and 46 seconds. The next closest were Becky Lynch with 30 minutes and 54 seconds, Natalya with 25 minutes and 34 seconds, Carmella with 18 minutes and 45 seconds, Nia Jax with 17 minutes and 56 seconds, Sarah Logan with 16 minutes and 30 seconds, Nikki Bella with 16 minutes and 30 seconds. The shortest outing went to Vickie Guerrero at 57 seconds while Tamina Snuka lasted for 1 minute and 34 seconds, Jacqueline lasted for 1 minute and 52 seconds, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix lasted 2 minutes and 22 seconds, Lana lasted 2 minutes and 54 seconds, Dana Brooke lasted 2 minutes and 59 seconds.

Michelle McCool had the most eliminations with 5 - Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, Molly Holly, Lana and Vickie Guerrero. Jax had 4 eliminations - WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline, Kelly Kelly, Ruby Riott and Naomi. Nikki also had 4 eliminations - Carmella, Banks, Brie Bella and Jax. Superstars with 0 eliminations were Logan, Rose, Kairi Sane, Tamina, Morgan, Lana, Vickie, Carmella, Kelly, Naomi, Jacqueline, WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon, Phoenix and Mickie James.

- As noted, Alicia Fox was pulled from the Royal Rumble due to a broken tailbone and a new Mixed Match Challenge partner for Goldust will be named this week due to the injury. Goldust tweeted the following and says he has someone in mind already: