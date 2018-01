As noted, Alicia Fox was unable to wrestle in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match last night due to a broken tailbone. She has also been taken out of the Mixed Match Challenge and Goldust will find a new partner. I can confirm that her injury took place during the rehearsals for the match over the weekend.

We reported over the weekend that none of the women worked last Saturday's RAW or SmackDown live events because of the rehearsals. You can check out a photo from the rehearsals below.