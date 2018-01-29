Men's Royal Rumble Match Stats, Shinsuke Nakamura On AJ Styles (Video), Alexa Bliss On Asuka & Ronda

- Above is video of Shinsuke Nakamura after his big win in the men's Royal Rumble match on Sunday night. Nakamura says he made it, he did it. Nakamura believes the WrestleMania 34 match with WWE Champion AJ Styles will be the biggest match of his career. Nakamura says he had two options but he chose AJ and the people really want to see AJ vs. Nakamura.

- The WWE website notes that the 2018 men's Royal Rumble match went 1 hour 5 minutes and 2 seconds. Nakamura's win came after a 44 minute and 38 second performance. Finn Balor had the longest outing with 57 minutes and 38 seconds. The next closest were Rusev with 30 minutes and 28 seconds, WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas with 29 minutes and 24 seconds, John Cena with 29 minutes and 14 seconds, Elias with 26 minutes, Roman Reigns with 21 minutes and 52 seconds, Bray Wyatt with 20 minutes and 38 seconds, Seth Rollins with 19 minutes and 1 second, Big E with 14 minutes and 14 seconds. The shortest outing went to new RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus with 20 seconds while Heath Slater was in for 33 seconds, "The Hurricane" Shane Helms was in for 45 seconds, Baron Corbin was in for 1 minute and 6 seconds, Matt Hardy was in for 1 minute and 17 seconds, Dolph Ziggler was in for 2 minutes and 1 second.

Reigns had the most eliminations with 4 - Titus O'Neil, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Rollins and Randy Orton. Three Superstars were next with 3 eliminations - Wyatt (Slater, Rusev, Hardy), Nakamura (Sami Zayn, Cena, Reigns) and Cena (Elias, Hurricane, Balor). Superstars with 0 eliminations were Rusev, Rhyno, Elias, Big E, Sami Zayn, Sheamus, Xavier Woods, Apollo Crews, Hurricane, Aiden English, Adam Cole, Titus O'Neil, Miz and Goldust.

