Who Replaced Alicia Fox In The Women's Royal Rumble?, Ronda Rousey Surprises Family (Video), More

- As noted, Alicia Fox was unable to wrestle in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match last night due to a broken tailbone she suffered during the rehearsals for the match over the weekend. Kairi Sane was her replacement for last night's Rumble match.

- Ronda Rousey posted a photo of her husband Travis Browne and their two sons from Browne's previous marriage, Kaleo and Keawe, popping when she made her surprise appearance at last night's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view: