Triple H Congratulates Rumble Winners, Fans On EC3's First WWE NXT Battle, Grossed Out Superstars

- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video with grossed out Superstars.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans who they want to see Ethan Carter III battle first in WWE NXT. As of this writing, 61% voted for 2017 Future Star Award winner Cezar Bononi while 10% voted for NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas, 6% for Adam Cole, 6% for Aleister Black, 5% for WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, 4% for Roderick Strong and 3% for The Velveteen Dream. Lars Sullivan, Johnny Gargano and Kassius Ohno all received less than 2% of the vote.
- Triple H tweeted the following today to congratulate Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura on their Royal Rumble match wins:
What an EPIC night at #RoyalRumble...congratulations to our @WWE Superstars, our legends who shocked us all, @WWENXT Superstars who seized the opportunity and to @ShinsukeN and @WWEAsuka for winning their historic #RoyalRumble matches... pic.twitter.com/8cLAR2jVG7— Triple H (@TripleH) January 29, 2018