Backstage Women's Rumble Notes, D-Von Dudley On Getting The WWE HOF Call, Mandy Rose - Trish Stratus

- Above is video of Cathy Kelley looking at The Dudley Boyz going into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans. They join Bill Goldberg as the first confirmed names for this year's induction ceremony. Cathy also talks to D-Von Dudley in the video. D-Von, who now works for WWE as a Producer, reveals that he first got the phone call about the induction when WWE was in Abu Dhabi a few months ago. D-Von says he teared up a little because this means that he and Bubba Ray Dudley's hard work and their sacrifices were recognized. D-Von says fans have always asked about the induction and finally their voices were heard.

- WWE went through several production changes before the Royal Rumble on Sunday, according to PWInsider. The women's Rumble match was always set to close the pay-per-view but the order of other matches was changed throughout the day. WWE booked several former female Superstars for the women's Rumble because they wanted the match to be a celebration of women who helped build the division into what it is now and because so many of them reached out to officials wanting a spot in the match. Some of the female Superstars were booked a few weeks back and some were booked during the RAW 25 special last Monday.

- Mandy Rose tweeted the following showdown photo with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, taken backstage at the Royal Rumble on Sunday before the big women's Rumble match. Trish had fans talking on social media last year when she agreed that Mandy resembled her.