Brock Lesnar Apparently Shoots On Braun Strowman During Their Match At WWE Royal Rumble (Videos)

Things appeared to get heated between WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman at The Royal Rumble last night. Lesnar defended his title against Strowman and Kane in a triple threat match at the show.

As seen in the video below, at one point during the match, Strowman tagged Lesnar with a stiff knee.

Lesnar would respond with a stiff shot of his own, nailing Strowman with a hard punch to the face. Lesnar then said something along the lines of, "slow the f--k down." The rest of the match appeared to proceed without any other incidents.

Lesnar went on to pin Kane to win the match. He is expected to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday, April 8th.