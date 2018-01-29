The Rock Reveals Major Boxing Fight (Video), Davey Boy Smith Jr. At WPW Superclash, Brian Pillman

- On Sunday, February 18th, Davey Boy Smith Jr returns to the UK to take on Josh Shooter in the main event of World Pro Wrestlings SuperClash. The Stu Hart Championship belt will be on the line. Also on the same night, Ross and Marshall Von Erich will make their UK debuts as the Von Erich legacy makes its long awaited stop in the UK. Kendo Kashin is also making a rare UK appearance at SuperClash and will be going on one with the legendary Too Cold Scorpio. You can purchase tickets or get more information at this link.

- The Brian Pillman biography, Crazy Like A Fox - The Definitive Chronicle of Brian Pillman 20 Years Later, is now available on Kindle via Amazon.com. The book offers the most in-depth analysis of Brian's personal and professional life, with unheard details of his football and wrestling careers complimented by exclusive interviews with his close friends and colleagues.

- The Rock broke the announcement below today, as a favor to HBO Sports, that the rematch between Canelo Alvarez and "Triple G", Gennady Golovkin II is official. The fight will take place on May 5th.