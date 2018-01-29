Backstage Rumble Note On The Undertaker, HHH On The Dudleyz In WWE HOF, Alexa Bliss, Black History

- Above is the intro for February's new WWE Network Collection on RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, titled Five Feet of Fury, and below is the intro for the new WWE Network Collection on Black History Month.

- Some of the names backstage for Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view were The Undertaker, WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff and Paige, according to PWInsider. The Undertaker was there to see wife Michelle McCool work the women's Rumble and gave no real indication to what his WrestleMania 34 plans are. Patterson, the creator of the Rumble match, was there to lend his expertise and advise. Volkoff was just visiting and came in from nearby Baltimore where he lives. Paige was backstage but not used due to her injury. Several WWE NXT Superstars were also backstage for the whole show while some left after finding out they weren't needed.

- Triple H tweeted the following on The Dudley Boyz going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year during WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans: