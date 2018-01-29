WWE RAW 25 Creative Changes Reportedly Not Due To Jimmy Fallon

We mentioned last week that last Monday's RAW 25th Anniversary show was apparently rewritten three hours before going live. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported that there were plans for backstage segments with several legends, including the stars that were involved in the general manager segment, with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

According to sources within WWE, any of the changes that were made on the show had nothing to do with Fallon. Fallon was rumored to have caused the re-writes because he had arrived late to the show. Sources noted that the re-writes were nothing out of the ordinary, as the development of RAW is an iterative process.

Triple H & Stephanie McMahon had defeated Fallon & The New Day in a lip sync battle on The Tonight Show days before RAW 25, with the stipulation that Fallon would appear at RAW 25 if his team had lost. Fallon appeared once on the show, where he was shown in the crowd when he was referenced in a promo by Elias.