Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches Set For Tonight's WWE RAW

Above is video of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and Mike Rome announcing the first three of six Elimination Chamber qualifying matches for tonight's RAW:

* Matt Hardy vs. Elias

* John Cena vs. Finn Balor

* Last Man Standing: Kane vs. Braun Strowman

Angle also confirms that the Chamber winner will go on to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34. The Chamber pay-per-view will take place on February 25th at the T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas.

Below is video of Mike talking to Sasha Banks backstage at RAW, discussing her appearance in the women's Royal Rumble match on Sunday. Banks is happy with her performance but she blames her elimination on The Bella Twins, calling them stupid. Sasha says she's still trying to main event WrestleMania 34 and will not give up on the dream.

@KOllomani contributed to this article.