WrestlingInc.com

Title Match Revealed For Tonight's WWE RAW

By Marc Middleton | January 29, 2018

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will get his rematch from WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz on tonight's post-Royal Rumble RAW from Philadelphia.

The Miz Wants To Main Event WrestleMania As The Intercontinental Champion
See Also
The Miz Wants To Main Event WrestleMania As The Intercontinental Champion

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's RAW:

* Royal Rumble fallout

* Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

* John Cena vs. Finn Balor (Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

* Matt Hardy vs. Elias (Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

* Last Man Standing: Kane vs. Braun Strowman (Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

* Jonathan Coachman's return to announce with Corey Graves and Michael Cole

Be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Royal Rumble Results

Most Popular

Back To Top