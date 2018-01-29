WWE Monday Night RAW Results - Elimination Chamber Qualifiers, Royal Rumble Fallout, Asuka, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens with a look at Asuka's Royal Rumble win and Ronda Rousey's debut.

- We're live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Michael Cole and Corey Graves introduce their new broadcast partner, Jonathan Coachman. Graves gives props to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T for his work on RAW over the last year.

- We go to the ring and out comes RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. She talks about kicking off the next 25 years of RAW tonight. She then praises some of the female Rumble competitors but says tonight is all about the winner. She introduces Rumble winner Asuka and out she comes.

Stephanie congratulates Asuka on going to WrestleMania 34 and says normally this is where she would ask Asuka if she wants to face RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss or SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Stephanie announces the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match for the Chamber pay-per-view and Asuka will defend her title in that match. Asuka cuts a promo in Japanese and says no one is ready for her. The music interrupts and out comes Sasha Banks.

Sasha apologizes for the interruption but she has some Rumble-related things to get off her chest. Sasha goes on to congratulate Asuka on going to WrestleMania 34 but Banks says she proved she's ready for Asuka. They come face to face and talk trash as Stephanie makes Asuka vs. Banks official for tonight's RAW.

- We go to the announcers to hype tonight's show and the Elimination Chamber qualifying matches - Matt Hardy vs. Elias, John Cena vs. Finn Balor and a Last Man Standing match with Kane vs. Braun Strowman.

Last Man Standing Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Kane vs. Braun Strowman

We go to the ring and out comes Braun Strowman to a pop. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is underway as both Superstars brawl at ringside. Kane takes control and beats Braun with a kendo stick. They fight towards the production area and Braun turns it around, using a steel chair on Kane.

Braun has Kane down as he walks up to the stage. Braun tips the entire announce table set-up over off the stage onto Kane. The referee calls the match as Kane is unable to make the count. Braun has qualified for the Elimination Chamber.

Winner: Braun Strowman

- After the match, Braun stands tall on the stage as we get replays. We see officials and crew members checking on Kane under the debris. Graves hits the stage and asks Braun what he just did to another human being. Braun says he was just doing his job, Angle said it was Last Man Standing, right? Braun yells out as his music hits again and we get another replay. Braun stares down at Kane as we go back to commercial.

- Back from the break and the announcers are standing above the destroyed stage. We get another replay of Braun's quick win over Kane. Cole says Kane has been taken to a local medical facility as he was having trouble breathing. The cameras cut backstage and we see Kane being stretchered out. We see Braun walking in another backstage area. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle approaches Braun and he's not happy. Angle says Braun continues to put people in danger and Angle just needs a break from him. Braun says Angle is right, he could do more. Braun says he will be the last man standing after Elimination Chamber and then the last man standing after WrestleMania 34.

- We go to the ring and Elias has a spotlight and a guitar. Elias says John Cena has what's coming to him for what happened in the Royal Rumble but now Elias is focused on Elimination Chamber. Elias says he must defeat Matt Hardy before he can make it to WrestleMania 34 but he wrote a song about it. Elias starts his latest song, singing about possibly facing WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Elias sings Lesnar will be in danger if Elias wins the Chamber. Elias goes on until the music interrupts and out comes Matt Hardy.

Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Matt Hardy

Matt hits the ring as JoJo does ring introductions. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get stills from the Rumble. The announcers are at ringside now. The bell rings and they go at it. Matt stops some and taunts Elias with a "delete!" warning. Elias takes Matt down to the mat. Matt fights up and out, slamming Elias to the mat. Matt kicks Elias as we see the crew building an announce table at ringside. Matt with chops in the corners now. Matt drops Elias with a neckbreaker for a 2 count.

Matt keeps control and takes Elias back down in a hold. Elias tries to fight out but Matt stops him. Elias fights back but Matt clubs him. Elias drops Hardy and unloads in the corner with strikes as the referee counts. Elias with a boot to the face. Elias goes to the floor and slams Matt's shoulder around the ring post. Matt screams in pain. Elias breaks the count and goes back to the floor to focus on the shoulder of Hardy, slamming it into the post again. Elias returns to the ring and stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Hardy turns it around with a headbutt and a side Russian leg sweep for a 2 count. The crew is almost done with the new announce table at ringside. Matt unloads in the corner and slams Elias' head into the turnbuckles. Hardy keeps control but the bulldog is blocked. Elias runs into an elbow. Matt with an elbow off the second rope. Matt with a Side Effect for a 2 count. The graphic flashes for Bray Wyatt and the lights go out but Wyatt is not there. Elias takes advantage of the distraction and boots Hardy, then hits the Drift Away for the pin to qualify for the Elimination Chamber.

Winner: Elias

- After the match, Elias stands tall as we go to replays. The Wyatt graphic flashes again and Bray is on the big screen laughing. Hardy is down on the mat in the ring. Wyatt just laughs but Matt starts laughing back at him. That's the segment.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is backstage with an Instagram video on Roman Reigns getting his rematch. Miz talks some trash and gets the local heat by knocking the Philadelphia Eagles. Still to come, Reigns vs. Miz. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get quick promos for this week's Mixed Match Challenge episode, which will feature Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Roman Reigns vs. The Miz

We go to the ring and the announcers have their ringside announce table now. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is out first with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas as we see replays from his title win on last week's RAW 25 special. Roman Reigns is out next to a mixed reaction that started up before Reigns' music even hit.

JoJo does formal ring introductions before the match as The Miztourage talks trash to Reigns. The bell rings and Reigns immediately nails a big right hand to drop him. Reigns warns Axel and Dallas before going to work on Miz. Miz turns it around with chops but Reigns no-sells some offense and just drops Miz again. Reigns clotheslines Miz over the top right in front of Axel and Dallas. Reigns follows and sends Miz into the steel steps. He gives another warning to Axel and Dallas before keeping Miz down. Reigns returns to the ring and waits as the referee counts. Axel and Dallas aren't letting Miz out of their sight. Reigns goes back to the floor and grabs a steel chair, using it to chase The Miztourage off to the back.

Reigns turns his attention back to Miz at ringside. Reigns raises the chair to hit Miz with it but the referee warns him. Reigns tosses the chair to the side and breaks the count at 7. Miz takes advantage of the distraction and sends Reigns into the ring post. We go to commercial as Reigns goes down.

More back and forth after the break. Fans boo as Reigns waits in the corner. Miz avoids a Spear and takes out Reigns' knee with a chop block. Miz with the "yes!" kicks while Reigns is on his knees now. Reigns catches a kick and tries to lift Miz but Miz rolls through. Miz applies the Figure Four in the middle of the ring and yells out as he pulls back. Reigns reaches for the bottom rope but Miz drags him back. Miz keeps the hold locked in for a few minutes as Reigns tries to resist. Reigns reverses the move as Miz screams out in pain. Miz finally gets the bottom rope and breaks the hold.

Reigns ends up overpowering Miz and hitting a sitdown powerbomb but Miz kicks out. The referee catches Miz trying to remove the turnbuckle cover like last week. Reigns comes over but Miz gets a cheap shot to the eye in. Miz follows up with a Skull Crushing Finale but Reigns kicks out just in time. Miz can't believe it. Reigns with a back elbow to the jaw in the corner. Reigns charges but Miz moves and he hits the ring post. Reigns comes right back with a Superman Punch for another close 2 count.

They end up on the floor now. The Miztourage is back out at ringside. Reigns with some offense before rolling Miz back into the ring. The referee checks on Miz as Dallas comes on the apron and grabs Reigns. Reigns yanks Dallas into the ring. Reigns knocks Axel off the apron with a Superman Punch. Reigns with a Spear to Dallas. Miz takes advantage and rolls Reigns up from behind for the pin.

Winner: The Miz

- After the match, Miz clutches the title and hits the ramp as his music plays. We go to replays. Miz raises the title on the stage as Reigns recovers in the ring, sitting up and looking upset.

- The announcers show a replay of how Braun defeated Kane earlier tonight. They also plug Elimination Chamber and show a tweet from Paul Heyman, responding Kurt Angle's Chamber announcement on the winner facing WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

- Still to come, Cena vs. Balor in a Chamber qualifier plus Banks vs. Asuka.

The Revival vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater

We go to the ring and first comes The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is underway as Rhyno and Heath Slater are out. Slater sends Dash to the floor for a breather with Dawson. Dash returns to the ring and turns it around on Slater. Dawson tags in and unloads, focusing on Slater's arm. Dawson drives Slater into the mat as Rhyno tries to rally the crowd.

Rhyno finally gets the tag and goes to work on Dawson. Rhyno launches himself at Dawson to take him down. Rhyno with more offense and a belly-to-belly. Dash runs in but Slater takes him out and sends him to the floor. Dawson with a chop block to Rhyno's knee. Dash tags back in for The Shatter Machine and the pin on Rhyno.

Winners: The Revival

- After the match, Dash and Dawson stand tall as we go to replays. Charly Caruso interviews The Revival in the ring after the match. Dawson says they just defeated the first SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Dawson asks how they compare to the legendary Graham Brothers but Charly isn't familiar with then. Dash says Charly doesn't care, just like the fans who are too busy chanting ECW in an attempt to get themselves over. Dash says The Revival has learned from the past but the fans just keep living in it. Their music hits again as they embrace and celebrate.

- We see Asuka backstage warming up.

- Still to come, Titus Worldwide vs. The Bar. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get a WrestleMania 34 promo. We're just 69 days away.

- The announcers lead us to the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame video package on The Dudley Boyz.

- We get a backstage Twitter video from Finn Balor, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The Balor Club brags on Balor's Rumble performance and Balor issued a warning to John Cena ahead of tonight's qualifier.

- Sasha Banks is backstage with Renee Young. Sasha says we're moment away from her win over Asuka, something she's been waiting on for a long time. Banks says Asuka made history at the Rumble but now it's her turn. She walks off.

Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

We go to the ring and out first comes Sasha Banks. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see more stills from Sunday's Rumble pay-per-view. Banks waits in the ring as her music plays. Asuka's music hits and out she comes next.

The bell rings and they lock up. Sasha takes it to the corner and chops Asuka. Sasha rolls Asuka up for a 2 count. Asuka takes control. More back and forth now. Sasha takes Asuka down and keeps her down by the arm. Asuka gets free and ends up knocking Sasha off the apron with a hip attack. Sasha lands on the ground and the referee counts. Sasha makes it back in but Asuka goes right to work on her. Asuka talks some trash in the corner now. Asuka puts another boot to Sasha in the corner as the referee warns her.

Asuka keeps Sasha grounded and focuses on her arm now. Asuka sends Sasha into the corner but Sasha turns it around and drops Asuka with double knees. Sasha follows up and floors Asuka for a 2 count. Sasha shows off some and stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they're going at it. Sasha hits the double knees to the gut in the corner and covers for a 2 count. Sasha keeps control and works Asuka around the ring, talking some trash to her. Sasha with a suplex for another close 2 count. Sasha smacks Asuka around and talks more trash. Asuka just takes it.

Asuka gets up and fights back. Asuka gets countered and dropped into a Banks Statement. Asuka fights up and out, breaking the hold. Sasha sends Asuka out to the floor. Banks runs the ropes for a dive but Asuka kicks her in the head as she tries to dive out. Banks is laid out on the floor. They bring it back in the ring but Banks actually fights back. Asuka catches Banks with a big knee to the face. Asuka with more strikes to knock Sasha down again. Asuka with the sliding knee.

Asuka with a hip attack in the corner. Asuka goes to the top as we see the WrestleMania 34 banner hanging high. Asuka nails a missile dropkick from the top. Asuka takes her time covering for the pin and Banks kicks out at 2. Banks with a close pin attempt now. Asuka catches Banks in an armbar in the middle of the ring. Banks turns that into a 2 count. Asuka goes for another hip attack but it backfires and she lands out of the ring on the floor. Sasha with double knees from the apron to the floor. We get a replay of what just happened. Banks brings it back into the ring and goes to the top for another double knees. Banks with another close 2 count. Banks can't believe it. We get a replay of the top rope knees.

They get up and trade counters in the middle of the ring. Sasha sends Asuka into the corner to block the Asuka Lock. Sasha nails a Backstabber. Sasha with the Banks Statement now. Asuka ends up turning the hold into the Asuka Lock. Sasha tries to get out but she taps out for the finish.

Winner: Asuka

- After the match, Asuka recovers first as her music hits. Sasha is still laid out. We go to replays. Asuka recovers and stands tall as they exchange looks.

- We get a Twitter video from John Cena to hype tonight's main event.

- Titus Worldwide is backstage walking. Back to commercial.

RAW Tag Team Title Match: Titus Worldwide vs. The Bar

Back from the break and out come new RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro. We see stills from their big win over Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan at the Royal Rumble. Titus Worldwide's Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil are out next with Dana Brooke. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo as the music hits.

Crews starts off the match and immediately rolls Sheamus up for a 2 count. Sheamus and Cesaro regroup on the floor. Sheamus returns to the ring and goes to work on Crews. Crews with another roll-up attempt. Sheamus turns it back around but Crews dropkicks him for another 2 count. Titus tags in for some double teaming on Sheamus. Sheamus takes Titus to the corner and beats him down. Titus unloads on Sheamus in the corner now.

Cesaro tags in and keeps up the attack on Titus while talking some trash. Cesaro with uppercuts, rights and lefts in the corner. Titus turns it right back around and unloads, then tosses Cesaro across the ring. Titus barks and hits a running splash in the corner. Titus slams Cesaro but doesn't see Sheamus tag in. Sheamus beats Titus down and kicks him out of the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Bar takes turns on Titus, who get sent to the floor. Sheamus distract the referee as Cesaro sneaks up on Titus on the floor but Titus hits a big boot. Titus fights back into the ring now. Titus knocks Sheamus down with a big clothesline. Cesaro and Crews tag in at the same time. Crews gets the upperhand and unloads. Crews with a moonsault and more offense before kipping up to get fired up with the crowd. Crews with a standing Shooting Star Press for a 2 count on Cesaro.

Crews presses Cesaro high but he slides out. Sheamus tags in but Crews counters the double team. Sheamus ends up counters Crews and powerbombing him onto the back of his neck. Sheamus rolls crews up but he's still fighting back. Crews with a big kick and a standing moonsault for a close 2 count as Cesaro makes the save. Titus knocks Cesaro to the floor but runs into Sheamus' boots in the corner. Cesaro tags in and comes at Crews but Crews goes for another close pin attempt. Crews gets sent into the ring post. The Bar hits the assisted White Noise for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Bar

- After the match, The Bar takes their titles and stand tall as the music hits.

- Still to come, Cena vs. Balor. Also, a look at Ronda Rousey's WWE arrival at the Rumble. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and the announcers lead us to a video package on Asuka winning the women's Royal Rumble match and Ronda Rousey's post-match appearance, plus some of the media attention on her signing.

- We see what happened with Kane and Strowman earlier. Kane was taken to a local medical facility in the emergency room but it sounds like he's refusing medical attention. Cole says Kane sat up in the ER and crawled out of the hospital, and hasn't been seen since.

Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Finn Balor vs. John Cena

We go to the ring for tonight's main event and out first comes Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Finn Balor is out next to for The Balor Club inside the ring. They stand tall as the music plays and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get more stills from the Rumble. The announcers plug tomorrow's WWE 205 Live and the reveal of the new 205 Live General Manager, who will give an update on the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title. Balor's entrance wraps before John Cena's music hits and out he comes for his first match with Balor.

The bell rings and they lock up, going to the corner. Balor backs off. Back and forth to start the match now. Balor takes Cena down by his arm. Fans do dueling chants as they trade holds. Balor wit deep arm drags now, dropping Cena into an armbar. More back and forth as Cena takes Balor down with a headlock. Fans chant for Balor as he rolls Cena over for a 2 count. Cena goes to the floor for a breather to regroup. Balor is all smiles in the ring.

Cena returns to the ring and they lock up again, this time for a test of strength that the crowd somewhat gets behind. They trade holds again and Balor takes Cena into a pin attempt for a 2 count. Cena drops Balor and stands tall as the slow start continues. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cena remains in control. Cena with a 2 count after another slam. Cena ends up whipping Balor into the corners hard to knock him down. Cena acknowledges the WrestleMania 34 banner hanging high as fans continue to boo him. Fans do their own version of Cena's theme song now. Balor fights back and unloads on Cena. Balor with a double stomp to the chest. Balor with a chop in the corner. Cena comes out of another corner with a shoulder. They trade counters but Cena slams Balor in the middle of the ring. Fans boo as Cena wastes his time before the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena misses the move as Balor dodges it. Balor counters again and drops Cena for a 2 count.

Fans chant for Balor as he slides out of an Attitude Adjustment attempt. They trade big shots in the middle of the ring now as the fans go along with them. Cena drops Balor with a kick. Fans boo as Cena calls for the Five Knuckle Shuffle again, this time hitting it. Balor slides out of an AA attempt again and hits the overhead kick for a close 2 count. Balor with a Slingblade. Cena gets up and explodes out of the corner with a big clothesline. Cena runs into boots in the corner. Balor charges but Cena catches him in mid-air and powers Balor up into an AA for a close 2 count.

Cena threw up the "too sweet" gesture to Balor at one point to taunt him. Cena shows some frustration as the boos continue. Cena stands on the apron and looks out but goes to the top after wasting time. Balor kicks Cena in the back of the neck. Balor with more offense now. Cena avoids the Coup de Grace and Balor sells a knee injury after rolling through and missing it. Cena catches Balor in the STF. Balor makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. More back and forth. Balor goes to the top but Cena cuts him off. Cena powers Balor up and hits a big super AA from the second rope. Cena covers for the win and the Chamber spot.

Winner: John Cena

- After the match, Cena stands tall and looks at the WrestleMania 34 sign as his music hits. Cena joins Elias and Strowman as the first 3 of 6 confirmed Elimination Chamber participants. Cena hits the corners to pose as we go to replays. Balor recovers and slowly walks away from the ringside area as Cena's celebration continues in the ring. RAW goes off the air.