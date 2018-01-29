Several readers sent word that WWE has updated their logo for tonight's RAW. You can check out the updated logo below:

It appears as if they will be unveiling a new theme song tonight as well. The current theme, Enemies by Shinedown, has been used since July of 2016. Papa Roach, whose song To Be Loved was the RAW theme from 2006 - 2009, tweeted the following:

You should tune in to @WWE Monday Night Raw tonight! — Papa Roach (@paparoach) January 29, 2018

Charles Maynard contributed to this article.