SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Philadelphia for this week's Main Event episode:
* Bayley defeated Sonya Deville
* Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado defeated TJP, Ariya Daivari and Jack Gallagher
