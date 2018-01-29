WrestlingInc.com

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | January 29, 2018
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week Photo Credit: Tom

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Philadelphia for this week's Main Event episode:

* Bayley defeated Sonya Deville

* Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado defeated TJP, Ariya Daivari and Jack Gallagher

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Royal Rumble Results

Most Popular

Back To Top