Taz Criticizes Ronda Rousey Taking Spotlight Off Of Asuka's WWE Royal Rumble Win

Both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches were full of surprises, and the reaction in Philadephia was mostly receptive to these returns. For the men's Royal Rumble, the biggest surprise was former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio returning after a three-year absence. Other surprises, such as Hurricane Helms and NXT stars Andrade "Cien" Almas and Adam Cole, also added to the excitement of the match. In addition to many former women's stars returning, NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon was also a surprise entrant.

Regarding both Almas and Moon being a part of the Royal Rumble, Taz was "not a fan" of this decision by WWE due to them being the respective champions of NXT. He was also not a fan of the Bella Twins eliminating Sasha Banks, as seen in the Facebook Live video above.

"Let's worry about the current talent, WWE," said Taz. "That's what we need to get over. Not the men and women that are from the past. That's something I have a problem with, and I have a problem with doing what you're doing to your two champions from NXT. They come off as small, and they come off as not being utilized the right way, and it hurts. It hurts them. It hurts them badly when that happens."

Taz added that placing Almas and Moon in the Royal Rumble makes NXT look "bush league," and there is no need to have them in there. He also stated that it is "bad booking," and WWE should let NXT stand on their own. Taz was unhappy that the WWE Championship match started first, as well as reacted when Ronda Rousey appeared and pointed to the WrestleMania logo.

"It kind of takes the spotlight away from Asuka's victory," said Taz. He added, "But what did she win? I mean, you're pointing, Ronda Rousey, I know how tough you are, but what did she earn? She didn't beat anyone, she didn't fight anybody here. I don't get it."

