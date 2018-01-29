WINC Podcast (1/29): WWE RAW Review With Matt Morgan, Dudley Boyz Into HOF, Ronda Rousey, Coach

Matt Morgan, Raj Giri, Glenn Rubenstein, and Justin LaBar are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- WWE RAW Review

- The Dudley Boyz being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

- Jonathan Coachman returns to WWE.

- Ronda Rousey WrestleMania plans.

- Why the post-Rumble Raw felt a bit anti-climactic.

- Would Vince McMahon ever bring in the Young Bucks?

- The risk of performing suicide dives.

- Ronda Rousey already drawing negative comments from WWE Superstars.

- WWE not seeing Finn Balor as a top guy.

- Should Braun Strowman be involved in the WWE MMC?

- Wrestlers who are still not in the WWE Hall of Fame.

And more!

Today's episode is brought to you by SeatGeek. Buying tickets to sports and concerts can be complicated and confusing, but there is a better way to buy – with SeatGeek. SeatGeek is the smartest, easiest way to get tickets every type of live event including WWE. Whether you're searching for a last minute deal, planning a night out, or need to find the perfect gift, SeatGeek helps you find the best seats at the best prices – fully guaranteed. There's nothing quite like seeing your favorite team or musician in person and SeatGeek will get you closer to the action for a great value.

Just download the SeatGeek app and enter promo code INC today. That's promo code INC for $20 off your first SeatGeek purchase.

You can watch the full episode in the video above, or listen to it in the audio player below. You can subscribe to the Wrestling Inc. Podcast on iTunes and on YouTube.