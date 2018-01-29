WrestlingInc.com

WWE SmackDown Opener, Alexa Bliss Reacts To Elimination Chamber Announcement, Ronda Rousey WWE Merch

By Marc Middleton | January 29, 2018

- Tomorrow's WWE SmackDown episode will feature men's Royal Rumble match winner Shinsuke Nakamura in the opening segment. Above is a teaser for the show.

- As noted, the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match has been announced for the February Chamber pay-per-view. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will defend her title in the match against 5 competitors to be announced. Bliss tweeted the following on RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon making the match:

- WWE Shop is currently selling two t-shirts for new WWE signee Ronda Rousey, as seen below. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases.

