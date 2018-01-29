WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View Updated Card, Top Superstars Qualify For Men's Chamber Match

Tonight's post-Royal Rumble RAW saw three Superstars qualify for the WWE Elimination Chamber match - John Cena defeated Finn Balor, Elias defeated Matt Hardy and Braun Strowman defeated Kane in a Last Man Standing match.

The next three Chamber qualifying matches should take place on next week's RAW. As noted, the winner of the Chamber match will earn a WrestleMania 34 shot at WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Below is the updated card for the RAW-exclusive Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which takes place on February 25th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas:

Elimination Chamber to Crown a New WWE Universal Title #1 Contender

John Cena vs. Elias vs. Braun Strowman vs. 3 Superstars TBA

First-Ever Women's Elimination Chamber for the RAW Women's Title

Alexa Bliss defends against 5 Superstars TBA