WrestlingInc.com

WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View Updated Card, Top Superstars Qualify For Men's Chamber Match

By Marc Middleton | January 29, 2018

Tonight's post-Royal Rumble RAW saw three Superstars qualify for the WWE Elimination Chamber match - John Cena defeated Finn Balor, Elias defeated Matt Hardy and Braun Strowman defeated Kane in a Last Man Standing match.

The next three Chamber qualifying matches should take place on next week's RAW. As noted, the winner of the Chamber match will earn a WrestleMania 34 shot at WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Below is the updated card for the RAW-exclusive Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which takes place on February 25th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas:

Elimination Chamber to Crown a New WWE Universal Title #1 Contender

John Cena vs. Elias vs. Braun Strowman vs. 3 Superstars TBA

First-Ever Women's Elimination Chamber for the RAW Women's Title

Alexa Bliss defends against 5 Superstars TBA

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Royal Rumble Results

Most Popular

Back To Top