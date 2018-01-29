Braun Strowman Teaches Alexa Bliss How To Flip Cars, Matt Hardy Warns Bray Wyatt, Women's Chamber

- Above is video of Braun Strowman trying to teach RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss how to flip cars as they prepare to face Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn in this week's WWE Mixed Match Challenge Week 3 match-up.

- As noted, the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match will take place at the February 25th Chamber pay-per-view from Las Vegas with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss defending against 5 other Superstars to be announced. WWE announced the following on the match:

Five Superstars to challenge Alexa Bliss in the first Women's Elimination Chamber Match At WWE Elimination Chamber, the women of Raw will once again make history when five brave competitors challenge Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss for her illustrious title in the first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The monumental news came from Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon just 24 hours after the groundbreaking Women's Royal Rumble Match, and the winner of the career-altering showdown will defend the Raw Women's Title at WrestleMania 34. The Elimination Chamber is like no other match. The formidable construction, with its chain-link walls, glass pods and steel floors, is deadly to the core, and the rules for the warzone are as perilous as the structure itself. Two Superstars will start the bout while the remaining four are enclosed in pods. At specified intervals, a pod will open at random, enabling a Superstar to enter the match. This will continue until all six competitors have been released. A Superstar can be eliminated at any time via pinfall or submission, and the last woman standing will be declared the winner and the Raw Women's Champion. Which Raw women will dare to step through the doors and into complete madness en route to WrestleMania 34? Find out when WWE Elimination Chamber streams live on the award-winning WWE Network on Sunday, Feb. 25!

- Matt Hardy tweeted the following warning to Bray Wyatt after the mind games continued on this week's RAW: