Two WWE Stars Make Snide Remarks In Response To WWE Hyping Ronda Rousey's Royal Rumble Appearance

It looks like at least two WWE Superstars aren't too happy with the attention Ronda Rousey is receiving following her WWE debut at the Royal Rumble on Sunday.

Nia Jax and Nikki Bella both took to Twitter on Monday and offered snide comments in response to official WWE tweets on Ronda. We noted before that Rousey is said to be well-liked and respected among the other female WWE competitors.

You can see the tweets from Jax and Nikki below:

Cool she's here....I guess 30 women making history can just be forgotten https://t.co/fHqMezduEH — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) January 30, 2018