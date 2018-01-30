WWE Injury Update On Kane, Paul Heyman On The Men's Elimination Chamber Match, The Dudleyz HOF Video

- Above is the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame video package for The Dudley Boyz, D-Von Dudley and Bubba Ray Dudley. They join Bill Goldberg as confirmed names for this year's induction ceremony in New Orleans.

- WWE posted the following storyline injury update on Kane after Braun Strowman destroyed him in their Last Man Standing match on RAW, wich saw Braun qualify for the Elimination Chamber match:

Kane suffers injury at the hands of Braun Strowman The Monster Among Men and The Big Red Machine clash for the right to enter the Elimination Chamber and compete for a Universal Title opportunity against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. During Raw's Last Man Standing Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, Braun Strowman upended the stage beneath the Raw announce desk, crushing Kane beneath it. The Big Red Machine had difficulty breathing following the incident, and was rushed to a local medical facility. However, before Kane could be evaluated by medical personnel in the emergency room, he sat up on the examining table and crawled his way out of the medical facility. Kane has not been seen or heard from since. Stay with WWE.com as more details on Kane become available.

- Speaking of the men's Chamber match, Paul Heyman tweeted the following on RAW General Manager Kurt Angle holding qualifying matches and on how the Chamber winner will go on to challenge Heyman's client, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, at WrestleMania 34: