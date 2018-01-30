John Cena Sings After RAW Goes Off Air (Video), Bayley On Women's Elimination Chamber, Ronda Rousey

- Above is video of Bayley talking to Mike Rome backstage at last night's RAW in Philadelphia. Bayley says the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber is pretty cool but she's still riding high off the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match on Sunday, which didn't work out as she planned. Bayley doesn't know if she will be in the Chamber yet but says if she is, she plans on taking the RAW Women's Title from Alexa Bliss and going on to WrestleMania 34 to end Asuka's streak.

- WWE looked at Ronda Rousey's arrival in this new video that aired during RAW:

- The dark main event segment after last night's RAW went off the air saw John Cena sing "Fly Eagles Fly" in support of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles, who will face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl next weekend. Cena is a known Patriots fan. Video from the post-RAW segment can be seen below: