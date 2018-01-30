Elias On Walking To WrestleMania 34 (Video), How Old Is Becky Lynch Today?, New RAW Color Scheme

- As noted, Elias defeated Matt Hardy on last night's WWE RAW to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. Above is video of Mike Rome getting post-match comments from Elias, who says he's walked down many roads in his life but now he's walking the road to WrestleMania 34 and the only thing in his way is the Elimination Chamber.

- Becky Lynch turns 31 years old today while Rockstar Spud, who is expected to debut with WWE soon, turns 35.

- You can see the new RAW logo color scheme below, along with a photo of Jonathan Coachman, who will now call RAW each week with Corey Graves and Michael Cole.