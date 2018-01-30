Top NXT Superstar Was Scheduled To Get Title Shot At The WWE Royal Rumble PPV

WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole almost answered WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode's US Open Challenge at the Royal Rumble on Sunday, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

There was a feeling that Cole did not need to lose to Roode in under 10 minutes, so officials made the decision to switch Cole's spot with Mojo Rawley. Mojo ended up losing to Roode on the Kickoff pre-show while Cole entered the Rumble at #23 and lasted 6 minutes & 52 seconds but had no eliminations. He was eliminated by Rey Mysterio.

Dolph Ziggler was also scheduled for Roode's Open Challenge at one point but plans were changed. We noted before that there were several re-writes of the Rumble script on Sunday. It was noted by Meltzer that at least three different versions of the script were worked on during the show on Sunday.

