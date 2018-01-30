Kenny Omega Public Statement On Kota Ibushi, Bullet Club Tension Continues, NJPW U.S. Show Sold Out

- Above, is episode 90 ("Bullet Club is Fine") of Being the Elite. The video showed the aftermath of Cody Rhodes attacking Kenny Omega on night two of NJPW New Beginning after Omega dropped the IWGP US Title to Jay White and halted Adam Page's immediate challenge. After the attack, Page held Omega, Cody went to hit him with a chair, but Kota Ibushi showed up to make the save. In the video, there's clearly some tension between Omega and the rest of the group, but it looks like he's willing to talk, bringing Ibushi with him.

- NJPW USA: Strong Style Evolved tickets went on sale yesterday and sold out within 20 minutes, according to NJPW Announcer Kevin Kelly. The return to the U.S. will be on March 25 in Long Beach, California at the Walter Pyramid, which typically holds around 5,000 people. The G1 Special held last year hosted just over 2,300 fans on each of its two nights at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center.

- Kenny Omega made his first public comments to Tokyo Sports about Kota Ibushi making the save for him at New Beginning, as translated by Chris Charlton. Omega talked about his wish to be in the G1 Climax finals with Ibushi, not going to WWE because they weren't going together, and hoping to transcend wrestling with his former DDT Pro-Wrestling tag partner.

