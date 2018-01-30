New WWE RAW Theme Update (Video), Hulk Hogan Jokes About Winning Women's Royal Rumble, WWE Shop Sale

- As seen on RAW last night, the look of the show was updated with new graphics and a modified logo with a white background. This usually means a new theme song as well, however there was no opening video on last night's show. It appears as if Papa Roach's Born For Greatness will be the new theme, as it was used for the bumpers on last night's show. You can check out the song in the video above.

- Hulk Hogan deleted a tweet late Sunday night about the women's Royal Rumble match. As seen below, Hogan said he wished that he was in the match because he "would have thrown all the girls over the top."