News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown, MMC And 205 Live - Fatal 4 Way, New GM, Royal Rumble Fallout, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown, WWE Mixed Match Challenge and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia with more Royal Rumble Fallout.

WWE has announced that Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura will open tonight's SmackDown episode. There will also be a Fatal 4 Way with Kofi Kingston, Zack Ryder, Rusev and Jinder Mahal with the winner earning a shot at WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode.

This week's Mixed Match Challenge bout will see Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn go up against RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman. Tonight's 205 Live episode will see the reveal of a new 205 Live General Manager plus an update on the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:

* The Road to WrestleMania kicks off for Styles & Nakamura

* Who will be next in line for a United States Championship opportunity?

* What's next for The Usos?

* How will Ronda Rousey's arrival affect the women of Team Blue?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on all three shows and join us tonight for live coverage beginning at 8pm EST.