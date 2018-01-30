Rapper Skips The Grammys For The Royal Rumble, Mark Henry Talks New Gig, Mayor Wants WrestleMania

- ABC 6 in Philadelphia recently ran the story above about Philly mayor Jim Kenney talking about hosting Royal Rumble week in the city. Kenney admitted to being a big wrestling fan growing up, and said that he wants to bring WrestleMania to the city.

"We hope you'll keep coming back to Philadelphia for many more shows in the years to come," Kenney said. "I'd love to host WrestleMania. I'd love to host WrestleMania. Really would love to host WrestleMania."

- Mark Henry has joined SiriusXM as co-host of Busted Open alongside SiriusXM's Dave LaGreca. Busted Open can be heard nationwide every weekday in its new time slot, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, on SiriusXM Rush, channel 93 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app. Henry, who is rumored to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, makes his debut today and will host the show every Tuesday

"I love wrestling and absolutely adore our fans," Henry said. "I'm very excited to join the Busted Open and SiriusXM family. Fans will enjoy great weekly analysis, special behind the scenes insight and we will all have a lot of fun."

See Also Mark Henry Talks Vince McMahon Not Clearing Daniel Bryan

- Rapper Desiigner reportedly skipped the Grammys this past Sunday night to attend The Royal Rumble, as seen below. The artist is close with Paul Heyman, and performed at Heyman's son's ?bar mitzvah last October. Heyman even introduced Desiigner before a performance at the Playstation Theater in New York City last May.