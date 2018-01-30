WWE Hall Of Famer Doesn't Want To See Sasha Banks Dive Again, Royal Rumble - Social, Flair And Roode

- SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode will be taking fan questions on the Mixed Match Challenge Facebook page later today, as announced in the video above. Tonight's MMC match-up will feature Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch vs. Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

- It's worth noting that Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view did not make Nielsen's social media TV ratings. The night was topped by the Grammy Awards, Shameless, Real Housewives of Atlanta, MasterChef Latino and The Chi. December's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view made the list at #1 that night.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter during last night's RAW and spoke out against the dive Sasha Banks did during her loss to Asuka. Foley had this exchange with Vince Russo:

I really don't want to see Sasha try that dive again. Too many close calls. Time to take that item off the menu. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 30, 2018

Thanks, Mick. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) January 30, 2018