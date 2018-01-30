WrestlingInc.com

WWE On Daniel Bryan's New Ranking System, Edge & Beth Phoenix On Her Royal Rumble Return, RAW Top 10

By Marc Middleton | January 30, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Philadelphia.

- As noted, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan took to Twitter today to announce the official SmackDown Top 10 List, which will be voted on by Superstars and will be used by Bryan & SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon when making blue brand decisions. WWE announced the following on the new ranking system:

Daniel Bryan announces the first-ever SmackDown Top 10 List

SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan took to Twitter today to reveal a new ranking system for the Superstars of Team Blue.

The SmackDown Top 10 List is a new way for the Superstars on SmackDown LIVE to show Bryan and Commissioner Shane McMahon who is most deserving of future opportunities.

This week, the men and women of Team Blue will vote on who they think is the best on Tuesday nights. Criteria to consider includes:

* overall talent

* locker room leadership

* athletic skill

Bryan did note that there are some ground rules, though. Neither he nor McMahon will be voting, and no Superstar can vote for himself or herself.

How will the announcement of the SmackDown Top 10 List affect the future of Team Blue? Find out when you tune into SmackDown LIVE every Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network.

- WWE Hall of Famer Edge and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix tweeted the following on The Glamazon's WWE return for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble on Sunday:

