Sasha Banks Has 'Nothing Nice To Say' Regarding Ronda Rousey's WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

Add Sasha Banks to the list of WWE stars who isn't particularly enthused about Ronda Rousey's appearance at last Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view overshadowing the first-ever women's Rumble match. Nia Jax and Nikki Bella both posted snide remarks with how WWE is covering Rousey. Banks appeared on Busted Open today and was asked about her thoughts on the coverage for Rousey.

"I have nothing nice to say so I can't say anything at all," Banks said. "I have nothing to say about it."

Bully Ray asked Banks what would happen if she arrived to the arena one day and had to work with Rousey.

"It's like I do every single week, I'll do my job," Banks answered.

You can check out the clip below:

