WrestlingInc.com

Sasha Banks Has 'Nothing Nice To Say' Regarding Ronda Rousey's WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

By Raj Giri | January 30, 2018

Add Sasha Banks to the list of WWE stars who isn't particularly enthused about Ronda Rousey's appearance at last Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view overshadowing the first-ever women's Rumble match. Nia Jax and Nikki Bella both posted snide remarks with how WWE is covering Rousey. Banks appeared on Busted Open today and was asked about her thoughts on the coverage for Rousey.

"I have nothing nice to say so I can't say anything at all," Banks said. "I have nothing to say about it."

Sasha Banks Says Ronda Rousey Will Never Be On Her Level In Wrestling, Talks Rumored Rousey Match
See Also
Sasha Banks Says Ronda Rousey Will Never Be On Her Level In Wrestling, Talks Rumored Rousey Match

Bully Ray asked Banks what would happen if she arrived to the arena one day and had to work with Rousey.

"It's like I do every single week, I'll do my job," Banks answered.

You can check out the clip below:

Busted Open with Dave Lagreca, Bully Ray and Mark Henry can be heard weekdays 9a-Noon ET only on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93 and any time on demand on the SiriusXM app.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Royal Rumble Results

Most Popular

Back To Top