Backstage News On WWE Signing Jeremy Borash, What He Will Be Working On, Big Change To Impact Plans

As noted, WWE has signed veteran Impact Wrestling employee Jeremy Borash to a deal. PWInsider reports that the hire was a Triple H decision and that Borash will be working with WWE NXT and the WWE Performance Center.

There's no word yet on when Borash will start with WWE but it could be at Thursday's NXT TV tapings from Center Stage in Atlanta. There had been some speculation on Borash being hired for the Matt Hardy storyline as he played a big part in the original "Broken" storyline in TNA but it does not appear that he was brought in for that, but he could always be put to work on the storyline down the road.

We noted before that Borash did voiceover commentary for Impact last week and filmed Impact content at the House of Hardcore show in Philadelphia, which appeared to be his final duties for the company. Borash's departure will be changing Impact plans in a major way as there had been plans to move Josh Mathews into more of a character role in the storylines as the "spiritual advisor" of Matt Sydal, which started at the recent TV tapings. Officials then planned for Borash and Don Callis to be the new Impact announce team but the departure changes all of that. There's no word yet on who might call Impact action with Callis or what Impact will do with any in-ring content that Borash had not already did voiceovers for. As we noted earlier, Borash's departure is seen as a major loss for Impact as he could always be counted on when the company needed something done.