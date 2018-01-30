WWE Mixed Match Challenge (1/30): Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss Vs. Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch

Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE Mixed Match Challenge. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section. View the episode HERE on Facebook Watch.

Tonight's match-up sees two intriguing teams go at it to advance to the second round of the inaugural tournament. Braun Strowman and his much more petite partner Alexa Bliss will face Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch. Should it be a good match? YEP!

REMINDER: @WWE Mixed Match Challenge comes your way TONIGHT at 10 PM ET, so there is still time to vote on who should start the match against @AlexaBliss_WWE & @BraunStrowman! Will it be @SamiZayn or @BeckyLynchWWE? VOTE: https://t.co/fuC7AA3rGX #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/u3khqelPE3 — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2018

- Michael Cole and company welcome us to the show and Team Gingersnaps make their entrance via the skank. Team Little Big hits the ring to a pop and the facial expressions change on the fire haired competitors.

- We get videos of the teams including Strowman showing Bliss how to lift a car with an extra large shirt on. It's Becky's birthday, so Sami gets her a cake.

- The team charities are revealed and the Facebook vote means the ladies start off the match.

Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss vs. Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch

Lock up gets us started. Becky's submission prowess takes an early lead for the Gingersnaps. Arm drag attempt by Becky but reversed into a roll-up by Bliss. Zayn pops huge for Becky dancing. We now go ring around the rosie with Becky circling Bliss around without a pin. A woozy Bliss goes to the wrong corner and gets popped. Braun wants a tag, but Bliss says she's got it. Braun says he trusts his partner, who immediately gets arm dragged. Alexa reverses and puts Becky in the corner. Once she gets the upper hand, she slaps in her partner to a big pop from the crowd. Sami hesitantly enters the ring. He ducks and dodges the big man and makes the tag back to his partner.

He tags himself back in and immediately gets chopped down with Strowman's frying pan hand. Tag made to Lynch and Zayn says he needs a minute. Momentum staying with Team Little Big as Bliss ramps up the savagery with some strikes and then works a headlock into oblivion. During said rest hold, The Glorious Woos work on their strategy backstage on iPads. Bliss scrapes Lynch's face along the middle rope for a bit of a burn and slams her down face first into the mat. Cover for a two. Back into a chin lock as Zayn begs his partner to get up and the crowd tries to get back into it as well. Enziguri from Lynch creates space. Bliss tries to prevent Lynch from getting to Zayn but kicks her all the way to her own corner. Both tags made. Sami throwing all he has at Strowman, but no dice. Dive from Sami and gets caught and thrown into the apron. Bliss takes out Lynch from behind and pushes her into the ring post. Zayn tries to exit stage left but Strowman gives chase. Zayn with a strategic beard grab but gets caught again and thrown into the crowd. Strowman heads back to the ring and makes the tag. Lynch still motionless in the ring. Bliss scales the lengthy Braun Strowman for a Sky Scraper "Twisted Bliss" off the shoulders of the behemoth.

Winners via Pinfall: Strowman & Bliss

- Next week we will see husband and wife team Jimmy Uso and Naomi take on Goldust and newly named partner Mandy Rose.

- After the match, Renee Young interviews the team. Braun has taken a liking to his new partner and thinks she's kinda cute. Alexa says the feeling is mutual. The butterflies are fluttering in Strowman's stomach and is darn near endearing. Alexa then says "they're going to go all the way"....but in the tournament of course. Get your minds out of the gutter.