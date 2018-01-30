Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following the WWE Mixed Match Challenge around 10:20pm ET. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Below is what's on tap for tonight:

TONIGHT, a new era begins for #205Live! Who will be appointed as its first General Manager? Find out at 10:20/9:20c only on @WWENetwork! https://t.co/4N17aF0LAb — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2018

- Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us in.

- Daniel Bryan out to kickoff the show and announce the new GM, who looks to be Rockstar Spud! A nicely dressed Spud came right out with Bryan. Wait, his name is now Drake Maverick. Bryan heads to the back as Maverick takes the mic, who says he's worked his entire career to be in the WWE. Maverick says the first thing they need to do is get a Cruiserweight Champion through a 16-man single elimination tournament. The finals will be held at WrestleMania and things will kick off tonight. Two first round matches: Cedric Alexander vs. Gran Metalik and then Tyler Bate vs. TJP.

Party like a Rockstar. pic.twitter.com/dBVsgFCWs4 — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 31, 2018

- Alexander out first, then we go backstage, Maverick shakes Metalik's hand and says to show him something out in the ring. Metalik heads off.

Cedric Alexander vs. Gran Metalik (First Round Tournament Match)

Hand shake to kick things off and bit of a stalemate in the early stages of the match. Alexander with some chops, whips Metalik to the corner and he jumps to the apron, springboard drop kick sends Alexander out of the ring. Alexander hops up springboard clothesline, followed up with a front flip over the top rope and to the floor. Alexander tosses Metalik back into the ring, pin, two. Things staying relatively slow after that flurry of attacks by both wrestlers. Metalik goes for a hurricanrana, nope, Alexander handspring kick, pin, two. Crowd pretty quiet thus far into the match.

Metalik walks the ropes, dropkick lands. Alexander out to the floor, Metalik with a step-up senton that hits. A "205!" chant breaks out. Big strikes from both guys, spanish fly by Alexander, pin two. Both men up on the second rope, Metalik hits a hurrianrana! Pin, only a two-count. Spinning elbow by Alexander, Alexander tries for a lumbar check, but it gets countered into a nice DDT, pin, 2! That one was close. Metalik drags Alexander near the corner and heads to the top. Moonsault off the top rope, Alexander's feet up for the counter, lumbar check hits. 1-2-3.

.@CedricAlexander isn't stopping until he gets that Cruiserweight title! pic.twitter.com/tEVAGGx9Sa — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 31, 2018

Winner: Cedric Alexander via pinfall to advance to the second round.

- Vignette on Tyler Bate.

- Jack Gallagher quickly comments on the Cruiserweight tournament and heading to WrestleMania.

- Backstage, Maverick meets Drew Gulak, who shows up with a bouquet of red roses and says how he's excited to see what changes Maverick makes for a better 205 Live.

- Random room, Mustafa Ali sits down and talks about his match against Cedric Alexander on last week's show. Ali said it was great how much that fans enjoyed it, but was bummed he lost. He then says the tournament is what will allow him to steal the show and punch his ticket to WrestleMania.

- Backstage, Dasha Fuentes introduces the "first ever WWE Cruiserweight Champion" TJP who goes to talk about the Cruiserweight Classic. Maverick slides in, introduces himself, and says he hears TJP talking about the past, but today is a new day on 205 Live. He continues that Tyler Bate is hungry and wants to go to WrestleMania, so which TJP will show up tonight: the champion or the whiner?

- Backstage hallway, Tozawa was bummed he wasn't the GM, but he'll be happy to get in the tournament, win it, and then fire some random guy.

TJP vs. Tyler Bate (First Round Tournament Match)

A "Let's go Tyler" chant breaks out before the match gets going. Some chain wrestling to get things goes, TJP able to land the first pin attempt, barely two. TJP with a "dab" as he continue to lock his legs around Bate's neck, Bate able to reverse and do the same to his opponent. Back and forth pin attempts, Bate put in a reverse surfboard submission, Bate able to roll it around and turn it into a swinging pendulum. TJP gets bounced to the floor, Bate picks up speed and hits a suicide dive with a kip up.

TJP with a suplex, belly-to-back suplex, pin, two. TJP goes right to work on Bate's shoulder, Bate able to jam TJP back into the corner a couple times to break the hold. Bate charges in, misses, single leg boston crab while TJP sits on the top turnbuckle. TJP tries for a pin, two. TJP continues to work on Bate's knee, kicks to the knee, detonation kick attempt, nope.

Suplex by Bate, another kip up, running shooting star press, pin, 2! Back and forth strikes, Bate with a kick to TJP's face, hits the ropes, TJP with a low dropkick to hammer the knee yet again. Flurry of attacks by TJP who finally gets the knee bar lock, but Bate gets to the bottom rope. Bate gets to his feet and gets and airplane spin going, McGuinness wondering how great that move is for Bate's knee. Bate looking for the Tyler Driver '97, TJP trips him up, knee bar lock again though. Bate able to roll through, pin, two. Bop and bang by Bate! He heads to the top, corkscrew senton misses, knee bar lock in deep this time. Crowd is booing, they don't want it to go down like this. Bate able to roll over and get to the rope. TJP getting angry now, charges in and gets a shoulder to the mug. Bate tries for the Tyler Driver '97 again, TJP gets near the turnbuckle, uses that to flip over Bate, rolls him up with a handful of tights and gets the victory.

Winner: TJP via pinfall to advance to the second round.

- Next week's tournament matches will be Kalisto vs. Lince Dorado and Roderick Strong vs. Hideo Itami.