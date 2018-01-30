WWE Mixed Match Challenge Suffers Another Big Drop In Live Viewership Despite Braun Strowman

Despite Braun Strowman competing on tonight's episode of WWE Mixed Match Challenge, the show suffered another big drop in live viewership in week three.

Tonight's show peaked at around 62,400 live viewers right after the conclusion of the match pitting Strowman & Alexa Bliss against Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch. Bliss pinned Lynch to earn the win, making it the third straight week where the woman earned the victory for their team.

The episode was down 32% from last week's episode, which featured The Miz & Asuka defeating Big E & Carmella. It was down 54% from the premiere, which peaked at 135,600 live viewers.

You can watch this week's episode on Facebook Watch by clicking here. It will be added to the WWE Network later this week.