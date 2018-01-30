Rockstar Spud Debuts With A New Name As WWE 205 Live GM, Reveals Cruiserweight Tournament

It was announced on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode that the new General Manager for the brand will be former Impact star Rockstar Spud. His new name in WWE will be Drake Maverick, which was booed by fans during the on-stage reveal with SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan.

Maverick announced a 16-man tournament that will begin this week and end at WrestleMania 34 with the winner capturing the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title. First round matches announced for tonight's show were TJP vs. Tyler Bate and Cedric Alexander vs. Gran Metalik. We will keep you updated on the tournament.

No word yet on when Drake may begin wrestling for WWE but below are photos and videos from his big debut:

A 16-MAN tournament to crown a brand new @WWE #Cruiserweight Champion begins TONIGHT on #205Live, and it will all culminate at @WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/zyf2oj8MxS — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2018