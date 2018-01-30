WrestlingInc.com

Brother Of WWE Star On SmackDown (Video), Rockstar Spud On Debuting With WWE On His Birthday, Naomi

By Marc Middleton | January 30, 2018

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw Rowan and Harper, The Bludgeon Brothers, defeat two enhancement talents in another squash match. Those jobbers were Rory Gulak, brother of WWE Superstar Drew Gulak, and East Coast Wrestling Association Champion Chris Wylde. Above is video from that match.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE TV tapings in Philadelphia saw Naomi defeat Natalya.

- As noted, former TNA star Rockstar Spud made his WWE debut as the new General Manager for WWE 205 Live tonight, using the name Drake Maverick. Maverick announced a 16-man cruiserweight tournament to end at WrestleMania 34 with the winner capturing the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title. He tweeted the following on today being his 35th birthday:

