WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Updates, Rusev Vs. Bobby Roode, Carmella Tries To Cash-In (Video)

- Carmella tried to cash-in her Money In the Bank title shot against SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair on tonight's SmackDown episode but it backfired on her and the bell never rang. The attempt came after The Riott Squad's Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott triple teamed Flair in the ring. You can see video from the segment above.

- TJP and Cedric Alexander have advanced to the second round of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament. TJP defeated Tyler Bate while Cedric defeated Gran Metalik in first-round matches on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode. As noted before, former TNA star Rockstar Spud debuted as the new 205 Live General Manager tonight, using the name Drake Maverick, and announced the 16-man tournament to end at WrestleMania 34 with the winner capturing the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title. The title has been vacant since WWE fired former champion Enzo Amore earlier this month following allegations that he raped a woman in October 2017. The Phoenix Police department is still investigating those accusations.

- As noted, Rusev vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode is now official for next week's SmackDown episode after Rusev won a Fatal 4 Way over Zack Ryder, Jinder Mahal and Kofi Kingston on this week's show. Roode, Rusev and Aiden English took to Twitter and tweeted the following on next week's title match:

Happy to celebrate #RusevDay with Rusev and Aiden any day...especially Tuesday on #SDLive when I beat you and retain my #USTitle. It's a celebration! — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) January 31, 2018

Next week it will be one of the best #RusevDay 's yet...US Title coming to the Rusev Day family. #SDLive — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) January 31, 2018