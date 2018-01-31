Dana White On Ronda Rousey's UFC Future, Mandy Rose - Goldust Photo, Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable

- Above is video of Cathy Kelley talking to Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin after their win over Breezango on this week's SmackDown. When asked about SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos bragging about having every other team on lockdown in The Uso Penitentiary, Gable says all The Usos do is talk and steal opportunities from he and Benjamin. Benjamin says he's never been behind bars and Gable agrees, adding that he went to college and has a degree, and they are upstanding young men that people can look up to.

- UFC President Dana White spoke with The Las Vegas Review-Journal about Ronda Rousey signing a multi-year deal with WWE and noted that he does not expect the 30 year old to compete for UFC again, even though she is under contract and remains in the random testing pool for the anti-doping program.

"I'm very happy for her," White told The Review-Journal. "She loves pro wrestling and has always been a big fan so I know how much his means to her. She keeps accomplishing everything she's ever wanted."

- As noted, Mandy Rose is Goldust's new partner in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge due to Alicia Fox being out of action with a broken tailbone. Rose and Goldust will face Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso on next week's MMC episode. Mandy tweeted the following on the new team: