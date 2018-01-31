Hideo Itami On Roderick Strong's WWE 205 Live Debut, Full Drake Maverick WWE Debut Video, Fit Finlay

- Above is the longer video of former TNA star Rockstar Spud debuting as the new WWE 205 Live General Manager on Tuesday night in Philadelphia, using the name Drake Maverick. Drake announced a 16-man tournament to crown a new WWE Cruiserweight Champion that will end at WrestleMania 34. This week's first round matches saw TJP defeat WWE UK Superstar Tyler Bate while Cedric Alexander defeated Gran Metalik. Next week's show will feature WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong vs. Hideo Itami and Lince Dorado vs. Kalisto.

- WWE producer Fit Finlay turns 60 years old today. Also, today would have been the 52nd birthday of former WWE and WCW star Jorge Gonzalez (Giant Gonzalez, El Gigante).

- Speaking of next week's WWE 205 Live tournament match with Itami vs. Strong, Itami tweeted the following on the match: