Top NJPW Star Off Tour, NJPW Files For New Trademarks, Kenny Omega (Video)

- Above are highlights from New Beginning (Night 2) from over the weekend. In the main event Jay White won the IWGP US Championship from Kenny Omega. After the match, Omega and Cody Rhodes got into another argument, which led to Cody attacking the Bullet Club leader. Before getting hit with a chairshot, Omega was saved by Kota Ibushi. You can check out the full card by clicking here.

- According to PWInsider, NJPW filed three trademarks in the U.S.: Strong Style, King of Sports, and Strong Style Evolved. All three were for the use on clothing, but "Strong Style Evolved" was filed in many more categories including: production of video tape film in the field of education, culture, entertainment or sports, along with organization and conducting of sports competitions. As noted, NJPW will return to the U.S. on March 25 in Long Beach, California with the tickets already sold out for the venue.

- After a vicious match against Minoru Suzuki at New Beginning (Night One), Hiroshi Tanahashi is off the New Beginning tour with acute osteoarthritis in his right knee. Suzuki was able to win the IWGP Intercontinental Championship via ref stoppage. The Road to New Beginning tour begins on February 1 and runs until the big event (New Beginning in Osaka on February 10 - 3am ET on NJPW World), which Tanahashi isn't schedule for either.